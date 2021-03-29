Title
Tuskegee President Will Leave Position
March 29, 2021
Tuskegee University's Board of Trustees announced Friday that Lily McNair will not be returning to the university. The announcement did not say why. McNair was selected as president in July 2018, but she has spent much time away from campus because of health problems that have not been specified, WSFA reported. Her first leave was from January through May of 2020. She announced another leave in October.
