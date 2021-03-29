Print

Title

Tuskegee President Will Leave Position

By

Scott Jaschik
March 29, 2021
 
 

Tuskegee University's Board of Trustees announced Friday that Lily McNair will not be returning to the university. The announcement did not say why. McNair was selected as president in July 2018, but she has spent much time away from campus because of health problems that have not been specified, WSFA reported. Her first leave was from January through May of 2020. She announced another leave in October.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Teaching and Tenure: Part I
Teaching and Tenure: Part II
Was Einstein an Anti-Semite?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top