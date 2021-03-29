Yale Disputes Social Media Report on Student's Suicide

Yale University took the unusual step Saturday of criticizing a social media post about Rachael Shaw-Rosenbaum, a first-year student who recently ended her own life.

The post said, "[Rachael Shaw-Rosenbaum] petitioned Yale to take leave from school and attend a mental health facility. She planned to return to school when she was healthy. Yale informed her that her enrollment would not be held and she would have to reapply. Rachael petitioned the decision. Yale denied her appeal."

Yale said in response, "These allegations are unequivocally false. They describe neither the situation nor Yale’s procedures. Rachael made no request for a leave of absence or withdrawal to her dean, nor to any other administrator in the college or Yale Health. Yale College would never deny anyone permission to take time off to address a health concern; anyone who asks for that permission receives it. Students routinely take leaves and withdrawals and return to Yale when they are ready to resume their studies."