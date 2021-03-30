‘The Black Experience in Higher Education’: A New Compilation

Last fall, in the wake of the national reckoning on race spurred by the killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans by police, Inside Higher Ed's reporters produced an eight-part series exploring "The Black Experience in Higher Education."

Today, Inside Higher Ed is pleased to publish a free compilation that pulls together those eight articles and places the series in today's context. Explore articles about topics such as faculty diversity, admissions barriers for Black students, curriculum and academic life, government funding and policies, and the status of Black staff and senior administrators.

You may download a copy of the free booklet here.

This booklet was made possible in part by the support of Lumina Foundation and the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements.