March 30, 2021
"The Black Experience in Higher Education" is a new compilation of articles from Inside Higher Ed.
You may download a free copy of the print-on-demand booklet here.
This booklet was made possible in part by the support of the Lumina Foundation and NC-SARA.
Read more by
Trending Stories
- Prospective international students face logistical hurdles related to visas and travel bans
- NASPA apologizes for 'insulting and insensitive' Suze Orman keynote
- Some simple rules to follow to avoid email aggravation (opinion)
- Psychiatrist Says Yale Dumped Her Over Alan Dershowitz and Trump
- Records Request Accidentally Turns Up Retrenchment Plan
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »