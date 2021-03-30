Topics

The Black Experience in Higher Education

Doug Lederman
March 30, 2021
 

"The Black Experience in Higher Education" is a new compilation of articles from Inside Higher Ed.

You may download a free copy of the print-on-demand booklet here.

This booklet was made possible in part by the support of the Lumina Foundation and NC-SARA.

Doug Lederman

