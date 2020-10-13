Topics

The Challenges of Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Faculty and Administrators

Doug Lederman
October 13, 2020
 

"The Challenges of Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Faculty and Administrators" is the new compilation of articles from Inside Higher Ed. You may download a copy here, free.

We invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Monday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

This print-on-demand booklet was made possible by the advertising support of Cornerstone.

Doug Lederman

