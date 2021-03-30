Print

Academic Minute: Gun Laws and Individualism

By

Doug Lederman
March 30, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week: Anthony Fleming, associate professor of political science, determines how rugged individualism has influenced gun laws and the country. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

