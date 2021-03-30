New Mexico Institutions Create Shared Services Collaborative

Five public institutions in New Mexico established a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization intended to share decision making and technology services across its members.

The organization is named the Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services, or CHESS. Its goals include eliminating need for multiple admission applications, limiting record duplication, making it easier for students to take classes at multiple colleges and simplifying student transfer. Shared decision making, data and processes are also intended to save money.

CHESS is intended to provide the efficiencies a full college system would offer while keeping individual institutions’ “independence and unique connection” to local communities, according to a Monday news release from Santa Fe Community College.

“Collaboration is key to ensuring the success of our students and the future of higher education in our state,” said Stephanie Rodriguez, New Mexico cabinet secretary of higher education, in a statement. “This initiative is aligned with the New Mexico Higher Education Department’s vision to streamline and improve the student experience at our public colleges and universities across the state. I commend the five New Mexico colleges working together on this groundbreaking project and look forward to seeing its success.”

The group’s Board of Directors includes five college presidents: Charles Nwankwo of Clovis Community College, Tracy Hartzler of Central New Mexico Community College, Richard J. Bailey Jr. of Northern New Mexico College, Toni Pendergrass of San Juan College and Becky Rowley of Santa Fe Community College.