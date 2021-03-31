Adult Students' Access and Success in Higher Ed: The Key Podcast

Adult students are key to meeting postsecondary attainment goals in many states and the U.S., given the projected enrollment declines in traditional college-age Americans. Yet adults remain underrepresented in higher education, and they’ve been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic and ensuring recession.

This week's episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, explores the landscape of current and prospective adult learners, examining why they often struggle to find their way to and through college, the institutional practices and government policies that can hamper them, and possible approaches to eliminating those obstacles. We talk with Su Jin Jez, executive director of California Competes, whose recent report looks at the state’s nearly seven million adults who could be “prospective graduates,” and provide a national perspective from Lisa Soricone, senior research director at Jobs for the Future.