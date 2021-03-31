Print

Title

Adult Students' Access and Success in Higher Ed: The Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
March 31, 2021
 
 

Adult students are key to meeting postsecondary attainment goals in many states and the U.S., given the projected enrollment declines in traditional college-age Americans. Yet adults remain underrepresented in higher education, and they’ve been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic and ensuring recession.

This week's episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, explores the landscape of current and prospective adult learners, examining why they often struggle to find their way to and through college, the institutional practices and government policies that can hamper them, and possible approaches to eliminating those obstacles. We talk with Su Jin Jez, executive director of California Competes, whose recent report looks at the state’s nearly seven million adults who could be “prospective graduates,” and provide a national perspective from Lisa Soricone, senior research director at Jobs for the Future.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Mental Education, Not Just Mental Health
Why Aren't More Students
Seeking Mental Health Support?
Masked and Engaged

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

5 Reasons We Are Hopeful About the Future of Extended Reality (XR) in Learning
Enrollment Marketing: Digitally Remastered Part 2
Why the Morehouse/2U Partnership Is a Big Deal
The Real College Admissions Scandal

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top