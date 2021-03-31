Title
Prospective M.B.A. Students Less Worried About COVID-19
March 31, 2021
Potential M.B.A. students were less worried about COVID-19 in December than they were in July. According to a survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, in July 41 percent of potential students were "extremely or very concerned" about "the impact COVID-19 may have on your pursuit of a graduate business education in the future." In December, that percentage was 33 percent. The numbers are greater for international students than domestic ones.
