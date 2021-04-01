Title
Trump-Era 1776 Report Lives On
Out of sight but not out of mind. While the Biden White House quickly archived a Trump-era report on U.S. history that was widely panned by historians, Hillsdale College is giving the report new life. The college, whose president, Larry P. Arnn, served as chairman of the commission that produced The President's Advisory 1776 Commission Final Report, says it has published an enhanced report through Encounter Books. This “113-page, full-color edition includes a new preface, notes and commentary” by Arnn, the college said in an announcement. Carol Swain, former professor of political science and professor of law at Vanderbilt University, and Matthew Spalding, dean of Hillsdale’s Graduate School of Government, also contributed. “This report is the effort of many fine and intelligent people. I am glad to work with them,” Arnn said. “We as a country must continue to work together to protect the principles it articulates and the liberties they promise.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Many expect waiting lists to be worse than ever this year
- Is Zoom Making Staff Stupid? | Learning Innovation
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
- Prospective international students face logistical hurdles related to visas and travel bans
- IRS Warns of Scam Targeting .Edu Email Addresses
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »