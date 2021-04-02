Survey: Athletic Directors Opposed to Revenue Sharing With Athletes

Nearly 70 percent of athletic directors at institutions in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association “strongly oppose” being required to share college sports revenue with athletes, according to a new survey by the Associated Press.

The survey of athletic directors addressed their concerns about proposed legislation in the U.S. Senate -- the College Athlete Bill of Rights -- that would require colleges to share 50 percent of earnings from profitable sports with athletes, among other stipulations.

About three-quarters of the 99 athletic directors who responded to the survey said “many fewer” colleges would be competitive in college sports if they were required to have a revenue-sharing agreement with athletes, the survey found. About 83 percent of respondents said that if "allowed" to share revenue with athletes, their college would be “not at all likely” or “not very likely” to do so, according to an AP article about the survey results.

The survey was more representative of athletic directors at institutions whose sports programs do not generate large amounts of revenue. Only 11 of the 99 athletic directors surveyed were from the Power Five conferences, which incorporate the wealthiest and most successful programs, and only 31 percent of respondents manage football programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the top-tier league for the sport, the AP article said. Athletic departments, especially those at less wealthy institutions, often rely on revenue from profitable sports such as football and men’s basketball to fund other sports, including most women’s sports.