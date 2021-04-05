Print

Academic Minute: Comparing U.S.-U.K. Governance Models

By

Doug Lederman
April 5, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Matthew Hendley, professor of history at SUNY Oneonta, examines how the U.S. would function if its government was more like the United Kingdom’s. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

