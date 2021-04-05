Title
Cornell and Nova Southeastern to Mandate Vaccination
By
Two more institutions -- Cornell University and Nova Southeastern University -- have announced that they will be requiring vaccines this upcoming fall. The pair follow Rutgers University, which made a similar announcement last week.
At Cornell, students, faculty and staff will be required to register their vaccination status through the university’s Daily Check portal. The university is planning for three potential possibilities for fall learning modalities, depending on the level of immunity in the campus community. If herd immunity is achieved, students can expect classes to return to in person with some safety measures but no routine online option provided.
Nova Southeastern said the vaccination requirement would be effective Aug. 1 for all students, faculty and staff. The university said it would be releasing exemption policies for community members whose health issues or sincere religious beliefs stand in the way of vaccination.
The university also said that classes, sports, dining and recreation this fall will look similar to how they did pre-pandemic.
