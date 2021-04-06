Print

Title

Driving Transformation in Higher Education: A Compilation

By

Doug Lederman
April 6, 2021
 
 

"Driving Transformation in Higher Education," a new print-on-demand compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed, is now available for free download here.

The articles in this booklet offer numerous examples of institutional adaptation, as well as insights from experts on how colleges and universities, individually and collectively, might reimagine themselves to respond to the opportunities and challenges presented by today’s pressure-filled, fast-changing environment.

On Tuesday, May 11, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, Inside Higher Ed's editors will discuss the themes of this collection and take questions from participants. Please sign up for this free webcast here.

