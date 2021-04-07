Print

Title

Academic Minute: Open COVID Pledge

By

Doug Lederman
April 7, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Jorge L. Contreras, professor of law at the University of Utah, looks into some pledges to battle COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Can We Rid Language Departments
of the F-Word?
Days of Reckoning
A New Deal for Students as Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From Badging to Blockchain: Documenting Skills Learned
3 Questions for Anjuli Gupta, Head Of Partnerships at Outlier.org
I Am Not a Cat
What Starts in the Academy Doesn’t Stay There
Community College Is College: A Response to Jessica Dickler
$12 Billion, Community Colleges and Online Learning Infrastructure

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top