Print

Title

American Jewish University Looking to Share Campus

By

Emma Whitford
April 7, 2021
 
 

American Jewish University in Los Angeles is looking for a strategic partner such as a university, school or nonprofit to share its 35-acre campus in the Bel Air neighborhood, The Jewish News of Northern California reported.

“The Board of Directors believes that it is important to explore whether we could better allocate resources to serve our mission, as we continue to invest in our educational programs and grow our digital capabilities,” Jeffrey Herbst, president of the university, said in a statement.

The university, which offers continuing education and graduate programs, also owns a 2,200-acre campus outside the city, which will not be shared.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Can We Rid Language Departments
of the F-Word?
Days of Reckoning
A New Deal for Students as Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From Badging to Blockchain: Documenting Skills Learned
3 Questions for Anjuli Gupta, Head Of Partnerships at Outlier.org
I Am Not a Cat
What Starts in the Academy Doesn’t Stay There
Community College Is College: A Response to Jessica Dickler
$12 Billion, Community Colleges and Online Learning Infrastructure

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top