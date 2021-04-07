Title
American Jewish University Looking to Share Campus
April 7, 2021
American Jewish University in Los Angeles is looking for a strategic partner such as a university, school or nonprofit to share its 35-acre campus in the Bel Air neighborhood, The Jewish News of Northern California reported.
“The Board of Directors believes that it is important to explore whether we could better allocate resources to serve our mission, as we continue to invest in our educational programs and grow our digital capabilities,” Jeffrey Herbst, president of the university, said in a statement.
The university, which offers continuing education and graduate programs, also owns a 2,200-acre campus outside the city, which will not be shared.
