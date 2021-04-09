Print

University of Kentucky Accidentally Admits 500,000 Students

Scott Jaschik
April 9, 2021
 
 

The University of Kentucky accidentally sent emails admitting 500,000 high school seniors to a "selective" College of Health Sciences program that usually accepts 35 to 40 students a year, LEX 18 News reported. The university said it sent the emails to the wrong list. Many of the emails reached students who hadn't even applied to the university. "The vast majority had not, nor had the vast majority of these students expressed an interest in the program. Nevertheless, we regret the communication error and have sent correspondence to all those who were contacted, offering our apologies," said Jay Blanton, a spokesman.

