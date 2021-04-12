Linfield Faces Accusations of Anti-Semitism

The Pacific Northwest chapter of the Anti-Defamation League wrote a letter to Linfield University’s Board of Trustees on Thursday expressing disappointment and concern about claims of anti-Semitism detailed in a professor’s Twitter account, OPB News reported. Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, a professor and faculty trustee, tweeted that he faced anti-Semitic comments after he reported that multiple members of the Board of Trustees had been accused of sexual misconduct by students and faculty over the past year. That includes a former board member, David Jubb, who was indicted last year on eight counts -- seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Pollack-Pelzner tweeted that after he passed on misconduct reports, he faced comments on his religion from the head of the human resources department and the board chair, and he had also heard President Miles Davis talk about “measuring the size of Jewish noses.” Pollack-Pelzner said that Davis told him people were overreacting to swastikas that had appeared on campus.

“The people who have been accused deny that these things were ever said,” a Linfield spokesman, Scott Nelson, said in a statement.

“In order to mitigate the harm caused by discrimination, or even the perception of discrimination, it is important that Linfield University thoroughly investigate the allegations raised,” said the ADL letter.