Single Accreditor's Impact on Graduate Medical Education

Graduate medical education (the residency experience) changed last year with the arrival of a single accreditor: the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that during the transition to a single accreditor, the number of programs and residents increased while the relative number of residents enrolled in specialty or subspecialty programs didn't change. For example, 83 percent of residents trained in a specialty program like internal medicine in academic years 2014-15 and 2019-20.