Hampton Requires Employee Vaccination by May 31

Hampton University, a historically Black college in Virginia, is requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by May 31 unless they seek a medical or religious exemption, the Daily Press reported. That means employees would need either to have gotten a one-dose vaccine or a second dose of a two-dose vaccine at least two weeks prior to the deadline.

A small but growing number of colleges are requiring students be vaccinated by this fall, but Hampton seems to be distinct in requiring vaccination of all employees as early as this spring.