Judging Colleges by Students' Career Outcomes: The Key Podcast
April 15, 2021
This week’s episode of The Key examines one possible way of judging the performance of colleges and universities, based on how quickly their students recoup what they spent out of pocket for their degree or certificate. (Spoiler alert: students at one-fifth of institutions still hadn’t gotten a return on their investment within a decade.) In interviews with Inside Higher Ed editor Doug Lederman, Michael Itzkowitz of Third Way discusses the think tank’s analysis, and Rutgers University’s Michelle Van Noy talks about the overall landscape for holding colleges accountable for their students’ workplace success.
Click here to listen to the episode or learn more about The Key.
