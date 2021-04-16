Print

Academic Minute: Sustainability in Intro Computing Courses

By

Doug Lederman
April 16, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Penn State University Week: Jeffrey Stone, assistant professor of information science and technology, shows how living sustainably can solve today's and tomorrow’s problems. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

