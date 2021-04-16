Title
Boards Back Wheeling-Area Presidents Who Attacked City Plan
By
West Liberty University’s Board of Governors threw its support behind the university’s president, W. Franklin Evans, Wednesday, meaning three Wheeling, W.V.-area college and university presidents have all received backing from their boards after they drew blowback last month for sharply criticizing efforts to bring another institution into the area.
At issue are efforts by Wheeling city leaders to fill empty space at the former Ohio Valley Medical Center, The Intelligencer reported. The city entered into a memorandum of understanding in January under which Bluefield State College would create a branch campus in Wheeling to create an engineering and manufacturing center on the medical center campus. That prompted Evans to join the presidents of Wheeling University and West Virginia Northern Community College in a March city council meeting.
At that meeting, West Virginia Northern Community College president Daniel Mosser labeled the city’s plans with Bluefield the “Friends and Family Plan” and alleged backdoor dealings, prompting city officials to demand a public retraction from the college and university presidents, The Intelligencer reported.
West Liberty’s board is publicly backing its president after the chairs of Wheeling University and West Virginia Northern Community College already issued statements supporting their presidents.
Bluefield State College’s main campus is about a 280-mile drive from Wheeling. West Liberty’s is 12 miles away, while Wheeling University and West Virginia Northern Community College are both in Wheeling. Bluefield leaders have said they hope to work with local colleges to provide accredited engineering courses and training that are not available currently.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
- University of Colorado Refused to Pay $17 Million Ransom
- Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
- South Carolina privates sue over provision denying them public funds
- 7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »