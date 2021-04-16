Title
College of the Ozarks Sues Over Antidiscrimination Rule
The College of the Ozarks, a Christian college in Missouri, filed suit in federal district court Thursday challenging a Biden administration directive prohibiting discrimination based on gender and sexual identity in entities regulated by the Fair Housing Act.
The suit alleges that the directive “requires private religious colleges to place biological males into female dormitories and to assign them as females’ roommates.”
The College of the Ozarks says in the lawsuit that it “teaches that sex as determined at birth is a person’s God-given, objective gender, whether or not it differs from their internal sense of ‘gender identity.’”
“For decades, the College has prohibited male students from living in female dormitories, and vice versa, regardless of whether those students identify with their biological sex,” the complaint states. “The College likewise separates intimate spaces such as showers and bathrooms in its dormitories. The College regularly makes statements communicating these same policies, including this month as it arranges student housing for the fall. But Defendants failed to take into consideration the College or other entities with similar student housing policies in promulgating the Directive.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development did not return a request for comment on the lawsuit.
