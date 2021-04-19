Print

Title

Biden Administration Ends Limits on Research With Fetal Tissue

By

Scott Jaschik
April 19, 2021
 
 

The Biden administration on Friday ended Trump administration limits on the use of fetal tissue in research. A notice about the change was published by the National Institutes of Health. "NIH reminds the community of expectations to obtain informed consent from the donor for any NIH-funded research using human fetal tissue, and of continued obligations to conduct such research only in accord with any applicable federal, state, or local laws and regulations," the notice said.

