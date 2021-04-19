Title
Biden Administration Ends Limits on Research With Fetal Tissue
April 19, 2021
The Biden administration on Friday ended Trump administration limits on the use of fetal tissue in research. A notice about the change was published by the National Institutes of Health. "NIH reminds the community of expectations to obtain informed consent from the donor for any NIH-funded research using human fetal tissue, and of continued obligations to conduct such research only in accord with any applicable federal, state, or local laws and regulations," the notice said.
