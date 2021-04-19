Title
Civil Rights Principles for Student Loan Cancellation
April 19, 2021
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights has released "Civil Rights Principles for Student Loan Debt Cancellation."
The principles are:
- Debt cancellation must extend to all student loan borrowers.
- Debt cancellation must not be limited based on the sector of institution attended.
- The debt-cancellation process must be easy and accessible.
- Debt cancellation must not have negative credit implications.
- Debt cancellation should be paired with policies to increase meaningful access and affordability in our higher education system.
