Title
Compilation on ‘Back to the New Normal’
April 20, 2021
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Back to the New Normal: Finding Efficiencies and Managing Expenses." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, May 18, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
