LaGrange College to Cut Several Programs, Employees

Emma Whitford
April 21, 2021
 
 

LaGrange College will cut several major and minor programs and eliminate some faculty and staff positions, college president Susanna Baxter said in a message to employees Monday.

Baxter did not say how many employees would be cut but said that no faculty positions will be affected until the 2022-23 academic year. The college's Board of Trustees has approved a voluntary departure incentive program.

“Among the changes is the removal of majors and minors that have shown very little demand from our students,” Baxter wrote. “While this will have a minimal impact upon our student population -- and anyone now in a major program will be able to complete it -- there will be consequences for our staffing.”

The private, nonprofit college in Georgia will also eliminate its swimming and women’s lacrosse programs. The cuts follow a months-long efficiency review of the college's academic, administrative and athletic areas.

A spokesperson for LaGrange on Tuesday declined to provide additional details about which programs will be cut and how many employees will be affected.

“While change can be difficult, I am assured by the thoughtful, collaborative and careful process that has brought us to this point. I am also confident that we will emerge as a stronger institution, ready to flourish in the days ahead,” Baxter wrote. “We also will be prepared to begin work on a new strategic plan, to be completed by April 2022, that will propel us forward and help us become an even more student-centered institution.”

LaGrange enrolled just under 1,000 students in the fall of 2019.

