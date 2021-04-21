LaGrange College to Cut Several Programs, Employees

LaGrange College will cut several major and minor programs and eliminate some faculty and staff positions, college president Susanna Baxter said in a message to employees Monday.

Baxter did not say how many employees would be cut but said that no faculty positions will be affected until the 2022-23 academic year. The college's Board of Trustees has approved a voluntary departure incentive program.

“Among the changes is the removal of majors and minors that have shown very little demand from our students,” Baxter wrote. “While this will have a minimal impact upon our student population -- and anyone now in a major program will be able to complete it -- there will be consequences for our staffing.”

The private, nonprofit college in Georgia will also eliminate its swimming and women’s lacrosse programs. The cuts follow a months-long efficiency review of the college's academic, administrative and athletic areas.

A spokesperson for LaGrange on Tuesday declined to provide additional details about which programs will be cut and how many employees will be affected.

“While change can be difficult, I am assured by the thoughtful, collaborative and careful process that has brought us to this point. I am also confident that we will emerge as a stronger institution, ready to flourish in the days ahead,” Baxter wrote. “We also will be prepared to begin work on a new strategic plan, to be completed by April 2022, that will propel us forward and help us become an even more student-centered institution.”

LaGrange enrolled just under 1,000 students in the fall of 2019.