Title
Purdue Set to Adopt Civics Literacy Requirement
April 21, 2021
The Purdue University Board of Trustees plans to adopt a long-discussed civics literacy requirement for undergraduates at its June meeting. Students starting Purdue in the fall will be the first class subject to the requirement, which was developed with faculty input. Undergraduates and anyone else who completes the program will gain a civics literacy proficiency notation on their eventual transcripts. Purdue will offer multiple ways for students to fulfill the new demand.
