Saint Xavier Faculty Calls for President's Removal

Colleen Flaherty
April 21, 2021
 
 

The Saint Xavier University faculty approved a vote of no confidence measure against President Laurie Joyner and called on the university’s Board of Trustees to replace her, professors announced this week. Some 65 percent of voting faculty members supported the resolution, according to information from the faculty. Critics of Joyner say the university has increased the maximum number of students in a class, limited courses offered and moved to reshape the curriculum under her leadership in ways that undermine student learning and negatively impact the campus climate.

The governing board has expressed its confidence in Joyner since the vote. Last year, citing pressures related to COVID-19, Saint Xavier said it would no longer recognize the Faculty Representative Committee or the faculty collective bargaining agreement. The university said in a statement that Joyner is pursuing a "transformational agenda" and that the university's shared governance structure "now mirrors that of the vast majority of universities and invites faculty participation through [the] Faculty Senate."

