Title
Academic Minute: Organic Biosensors and Wearable Technology
April 22, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week: Björn Lüssem, professor of physics, explores key steps on the path to creating wearable technology. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Seattle Pacific Faculty at Odds With Board Over LGBTQ Policy
- Gallaudet and George Washington meet in bilingual ASL/English debate
- No Vaccine Mandates for Mass. Community Colleges
- Universities should endorse the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of anti-Se
- How ‘First Steps’ Makes the Best Possible Case for a Liberal Arts Education | Learning Innovation
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »