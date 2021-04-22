Print

Title

Academic Minute: Organic Biosensors and Wearable Technology

By

Doug Lederman
April 22, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week: Björn Lüssem, professor of physics, explores key steps on the path to creating wearable technology. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Definition American Universities Need
Why Open Access Is a Game Changer
An Infrastructure for Our Nation’s Talent

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From Transfer to Learning as an Ongoing Journey
How ‘First Steps’ Makes the Best Possible Case for a Liberal Arts Education
Spiraling -- Part II
It’s Time for Open Educational Resources
Universalism
3 Questions for Sean Hobson, Chief Design Officer for EdPlus at ASU

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top