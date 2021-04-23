Southern Illinois Professor Charged With Concealing China Ties

A mathematics professor at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale has been indicted on two counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements for allegedly failing to disclose Chinese grant funding and his affiliation with a Chinese university on an application for a $151,099 National Science Foundation grant.

The indictment alleges that the professor, Mingqing Xiao, “knowingly and willfully devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud NSF, and to obtain money and property from NSF, by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises.”

Court records do not list an attorney for Xiao, who did not return an email seeking comment. His case is one of more than a dozen cases involving university-based researchers accused of concealing Chinese funding sources or affiliations on federal grant applications, visa applications or tax forms.