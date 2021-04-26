6 Former Michigan Students Sue Over Lecturer's Conduct

Six former students at the University of Michigan have sued the university over alleged harassment by a former lecturer who was known as "the professor of rock 'n roll," The New York Times reported. They charge that the university did not adequately respond to complaints about Bruce Conforth when he taught at Michigan for 16 years. They charge he "used his charisma and, sometimes, Svengali-like manipulation to sexually harass his students," the Times said. The university said it handled the complaints it did receive appropriately. Conforth said, “I’ve tried to move on with my life … This is a past issue.”