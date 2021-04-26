Print

Academic Minute: In-Shoe Sensors and Robot Companions

By

Doug Lederman
April 26, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Ashley Lytle, assistant professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology, explores how robots can help seniors function during a pandemic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

