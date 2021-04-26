Print

Georgia Regents Put Chancellor Search on Hold

By

Emma Whitford
April 26, 2021
 
 

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has paused its search for a new chancellor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The announcement came hours after the Journal-Constitution reported that several board members opposed tapping Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture, for the chancellorship.

“We value the input received from faculty, staff, students, and community leaders throughout this process and want to ensure we meet the expectations of this challenging, yet critically important time in higher education,” the board wrote in a statement. “As we pause to reflect and determine our next steps, please be assured we remain dedicated to our vision of creating a more educated Georgia.”

Some students and faculty members within the university system also oppose Perdue’s potential appointment. More than 1,000 people have signed a petition against the possibility. Perdue has no experience in higher education, and while he was governor, Perdue withheld money for historically Black colleges and universities in the state, the petitioners argued.

Perdue declined to comment to the Journal-Constitution.

