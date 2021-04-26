Title
Hartford Considers Leaving DI Athletics
April 26, 2021
The University of Hartford should leave Division I athletics for Division III, according to a report commissioned by Gregory Woodward, the president, The Hartford Courant reported. The recommendation has set off a major debate on campus and among the university's alumni. Supporters say Hartford just doesn't have the money to succeed in Division I, but many current and former athletes say that it does.
