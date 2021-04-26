Print

Professor Resigns Amid Investigation of Student's Suicide

Scott Jaschik
Tao Li, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Florida, has resigned, effective May 15, WUFT reported. He did not give a reason for his departure. But he was placed on paid administrative leave Feb. 15 as part of the university’s investigation into allegations by Huixiang Chen, who ended his own life in 2019, that Li had encouraged him to commit academic misconduct and treated him abusively as a graduate student.

