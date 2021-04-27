Print

Academic Minute: Coping With Environmental Change

By

Doug Lederman
April 27, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Nadia Singh, associate professor of biology at the University of Oregon, looks at fruit flies to help us understand how environment can shape the diversity of offspring. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

