Mass. State Universities to Mandate Vaccines

Elizabeth Redden
April 27, 2021
 
 

Nine public universities in Massachusetts announced Monday that they will require students coming to campus this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The nine universities are Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Vincent Pedone, the executive director for the State Universities Council of Presidents, said that the same waivers in place for other vaccine requirements, including waivers for medical and religious reasons, will also apply to the COVID vaccine requirement.

