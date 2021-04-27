No Change in Guidance on Foreign Students and Online Learning

The federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced Monday that is extending its current guidance on online learning and international students for the 2021-22 academic year.

The guidance, which cites pandemic-related public health concerns, allows international students continued flexibility to enroll in online classes by suspending a rule that typically limits them to counting just one online class per term toward the requirement that they maintain a full-time course of study.

The guidance also prohibits new international students who were not enrolled as of March 9, 2020, from coming to the U.S. if they plan to enroll in a fully online course of study. New students can come to the U.S. to take hybrid programs that include an in-person learning component, however.