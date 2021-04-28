Print

Title

State Department Exempts International Students From COVID Travel Bans

By

Elizabeth Redden
April 28, 2021
 
 

The State Department is making it somewhat easier for students in countries affected by COVID-19-related travel bans to come to the U.S. this fall.

The department announced on Tuesday that students enrolled in academic programs starting Aug. 1 or later will be eligible for exemptions from all regional COVID-19 travel restrictions currently in place, including restrictions limiting travel from Brazil, China, Iran and South Africa. The State Department previously announced exemptions for students affected by COVID-19 travel bans for Ireland, the United Kingdom and Europe's Schengen Area.

More information about the exceptions, which will also apply to academics participating in exchange visitor programs, can be found here. NAFSA: Association of International Educators has also posted analysis.

Prospective international students continue to face difficulties in obtaining visas due to COVID-related disruptions of regular visa processing services.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Must End Either-Or Thinking About Skills
Research Universities
and the Innovation Economy
Universities Must Do More
to Address the Climate Emergency

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Zoom Haiku
A Higher Education Taxonomy
3 Questions With Josh Kim, First-Time Coursera Conference Attendee
Higher Education’s Biggest Challenge: Rethinking Ingrained Assumptions
Now on Sale: Your Brand
Nonreplacements

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top