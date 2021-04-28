State Department Exempts International Students From COVID Travel Bans

The State Department is making it somewhat easier for students in countries affected by COVID-19-related travel bans to come to the U.S. this fall.

The department announced on Tuesday that students enrolled in academic programs starting Aug. 1 or later will be eligible for exemptions from all regional COVID-19 travel restrictions currently in place, including restrictions limiting travel from Brazil, China, Iran and South Africa. The State Department previously announced exemptions for students affected by COVID-19 travel bans for Ireland, the United Kingdom and Europe's Schengen Area.

More information about the exceptions, which will also apply to academics participating in exchange visitor programs, can be found here. NAFSA: Association of International Educators has also posted analysis.

Prospective international students continue to face difficulties in obtaining visas due to COVID-related disruptions of regular visa processing services.