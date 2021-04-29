Title
1,400 4-Year Colleges Won't Require SAT or ACT Next Year
April 29, 2021
At least 1,400 four-year colleges will not require the SAT or ACT next year, according to FairTest: the National Center for Fair and Open Testing. Many colleges went test optional or test blind this year amid the pandemic. FairTest estimates that 1,400 is 60 percent of the nation's four-year colleges. “Last year’s sharp spike of admissions exam suspensions was not a one-time phenomenon,” said FairTest executive director Bob Schaeffer. “Schools that waived ACT/SAT score requirements during the pandemic generally saw more applicants, better academically qualified academics and more diversity of all sorts. Now, most are extending those policies for at least another year.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
- Insolvency declaration at Laurentian throws much into limbo
- Spring brings even steeper enrollment declines
- Study charges QS with conflicts of interest in international rankings
- Advice for leveraging your Ph.D. into a successful nonacademic career (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »