1,400 4-Year Colleges Won't Require SAT or ACT Next Year

Scott Jaschik
April 29, 2021
 
 

At least 1,400 four-year colleges will not require the SAT or ACT next year, according to FairTest: the National Center for Fair and Open Testing. Many colleges went test optional or test blind this year amid the pandemic. FairTest estimates that 1,400 is 60 percent of the nation's four-year colleges. “Last year’s sharp spike of admissions exam suspensions was not a one-time phenomenon,” said FairTest executive director Bob Schaeffer. “Schools that waived ACT/SAT score requirements during the pandemic generally saw more applicants, better academically qualified academics and more diversity of all sorts. Now, most are extending those policies for at least another year.”

