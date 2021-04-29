Title
Academic Minute: Spanish Romance and British Imperialism
April 29, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Victoria Muñoz, assistant professor of English at the City University of New York's Hostos Community College, examines how the first Anglo-Spanish war may have been fought in the pages of books. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
