Print

Title

Academic Minute: Spanish Romance and British Imperialism

By

Doug Lederman
April 29, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Victoria Muñoz, assistant professor of English at the City University of New York's Hostos Community College, examines how the first Anglo-Spanish war may have been fought in the pages of books. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How DEI Staff Help Retain Faculty of Color
Don’t Mistake Training for Education
We Must End Either-Or Thinking About Skills

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Going Off the Record
Tap...tap...tap...tap...
3 Questions for Karen Pedersen, Dean Kansas State University Global Campus
Zoom Haiku
A Higher Education Taxonomy
3 Questions With Josh Kim, First-Time Coursera Conference Attendee

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top