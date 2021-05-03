Print

Title

Academic Minute: Prison Education's Transformative Effects

By

Doug Lederman
May 3, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week: William Powers Jr., associate professor of history, assesses how incarcerated students can benefit from education. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

