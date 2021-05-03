Print

Title

Boulder Faculty Assembly Censures System President

By

Scott Jaschik
May 3, 2021
 
 

The University of Colorado at Boulder’s Faculty Assembly on Thursday censured Mark Kennedy, president of the university system, for failed leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, Prairie Mountain Media reported. Professors cited concerns about Kennedy’s “well-documented history of making problematic and hurtful statements,” including using the term "Trail of Tears" as an analogy for the university not succeeding at online education and his effort to vet campus statements on race, LGBTQ+ issues and climate change through his office.

In a statement, Kennedy said he understood the concerns being raised. “Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is among the top priorities for the Board of Regents, me, the campus chancellors and the university community,” he said. “I welcome both constructive criticism and active engagement to help move that priority forward. I believe we are making progress and I am committed to our ongoing work.”

