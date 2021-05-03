Cypress Suspends Adjunct Over Her Comments on Police

Cypress College, a community college in California, has placed an adjunct on leave over a video that shows her questioning a student about his opinion that most police officers are "heroes."

The college issued this statement: "Cypress College takes great pride in fostering a learning environment for students where ideas and opinions are exchanged as a vital piece of the educational journey. Our community fully embraces this culture; students often defend one another’s rights to express themselves freely, even when opinions differ. Any efforts to suppress free and respectful expression on our campus will not be tolerated. The adjunct professor will be taking a leave of absence for the duration of her assignment at Cypress College. This was her first course at Cypress and she had previously indicated her intention to not return in the fall. We are reviewing the full recording of the exchange between the adjunct professor and the student and will address it fully in the coming days."