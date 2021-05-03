Title
Cypress Suspends Adjunct Over Her Comments on Police
Cypress College, a community college in California, has placed an adjunct on leave over a video that shows her questioning a student about his opinion that most police officers are "heroes."
The college issued this statement: "Cypress College takes great pride in fostering a learning environment for students where ideas and opinions are exchanged as a vital piece of the educational journey. Our community fully embraces this culture; students often defend one another’s rights to express themselves freely, even when opinions differ. Any efforts to suppress free and respectful expression on our campus will not be tolerated. The adjunct professor will be taking a leave of absence for the duration of her assignment at Cypress College. This was her first course at Cypress and she had previously indicated her intention to not return in the fall. We are reviewing the full recording of the exchange between the adjunct professor and the student and will address it fully in the coming days."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Boulder Faculty Assembly Censures System President
- Biden aims to increase college success with $62 billion investment
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
- How colleges can best use government funding from the American Rescue Plan (opinion)
- Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »