Title
Academic Minute: Public Health and Everyday Life
May 4, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week: Isabelle Kusters, assistant professor of exercise and health science, explores an unseen social issue COVID-19 has brought to the fore. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
