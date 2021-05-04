Print

Title

Academic Minute: Public Health and Everyday Life

By

Doug Lederman
May 4, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week: Isabelle Kusters, assistant professor of exercise and health science, explores an unseen social issue COVID-19 has brought to the fore. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Fight for Diverse, Inclusive, Antiracist
and Just Democracies
Making the Most of $40 Billion
Firing the Whistle-Blower

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

We All Know This Story, and Yet…
Talent Is Abundant: New Yorker Covers Edition
‘Grasp’ and the Post-Pandemic University
A Great Free Book on Campus Finances That You Should Read
In Which The Boy Discovers the Sociology of Medicine in America
Why ‘How Humans Learn’ Is the Book I’ve Been Waiting For

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top