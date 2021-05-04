Title
Professors Faced Threats After Appearing on Website
A survey of professors who were the subject of articles in Campus Reform in 2020 found that 40 percent were subsequently threatened with harm, including physical violence or death. An additional 10 percent received hateful or harassing messages, often over email. The American Association of University Professors, which conducted the survey after identifying the 383 academics mentioned by Campus Reform last year, also found that Black professors were “disproportionately targeted” by the website. The most common topic that professors talked or wrote about, on which Campus Reform then reported, was race. Campus Reform, which reports on alleged “liberal bias and abuse” at U.S. colleges and universities, is a project of the conservative Leadership Institute. A spokesperson for the institute did not respond to a request for comment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Multiple Black professors have resigned in recent years over racism
- Professors Faced Threats After Appearing on Website
- Federal report shines light on historically underrepresented groups in science
- Nominee to lead White House science office defends himself against sexism claims
- We All Know This Story, and Yet… | Confessions of a Community College Dean
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »