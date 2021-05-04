Print

Professors Faced Threats After Appearing on Website

Colleen Flaherty
May 4, 2021
 
 

A survey of professors who were the subject of articles in Campus Reform in 2020 found that 40 percent were subsequently threatened with harm, including physical violence or death. An additional 10 percent received hateful or harassing messages, often over email. The American Association of University Professors, which conducted the survey after identifying the 383 academics mentioned by Campus Reform last year, also found that Black professors were “disproportionately targeted” by the website. The most common topic that professors talked or wrote about, on which Campus Reform then reported, was race. Campus Reform, which reports on alleged “liberal bias and abuse” at U.S. colleges and universities, is a project of the conservative Leadership Institute. A spokesperson for the institute did not respond to a request for comment.

