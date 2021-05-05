Print

Former Southern University Band Director in Federal Prison

Greta Anderson
A former marching band director at Southern University and A&M College began a 13-month sentence in Texas federal prison Tuesday for stealing more than $30,000 that was meant to be used for band expenses, reported WBRZ, a Louisiana-based ABC affiliate.

Nathan Haymer, 43, who directed the historically Black university’s “Human Jukebox” marching band, “intentionally misapplied” the university funding between 2016 and 2018 and was convicted of federal program theft, according to a March press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana. Haymer forged invoices and expense documents to falsify band-related purchases, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Haymer “willfully stole money that was intended to support the students and their nationally acclaimed band program at Southern University,” Bryan Vorndran, special agent in charge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New Orleans, said in the release.

Haymer was fired from the university in 2018 and will be required to pay more than $78,000 back to the institutions he stole from, which include both Southern and a high school where he previously was a band director, WBRZ reported. Federal officials determined he stole $112,771 in total, the news outlet reported.

