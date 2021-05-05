Ohio Community Colleges Cancel 2021-22 Sports

Cuyahoga Community College and other colleges in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference have canceled their 2021-22 athletic seasons, according to a press release from Cuyahoga, commonly known as Tri-C. The Ohio conference is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The Tri-C press release cited officials’ concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. They decided to cancel after considering the “estimated timeline for achieving widespread immunity to COVID-19” and the fact that athletes and coaches “remain in close proximity to one another for extended periods of time,” the release said.

The trustees of Sinclair Community College, a Dayton college that is in the Ohio conference, also voted to postpone athletics activities for another year, the Dayton Daily News reported. A Sinclair Board of Trustees resolution cited the extra costs required for COVID-19 prevention within the athletics programs as a reason for the suspension, according to the newspaper. The college is currently undergoing a review of its athletics programs and is considering cutting them entirely, the Daily News reported.